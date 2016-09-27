29°
Wayne's dance beat ends in 'rumble in the jungle' over socks

Ross Irby
| 27th Sep 2016 8:00 AM
FILE PHOTO: Gladstone Courthouse.
FILE PHOTO: Gladstone Courthouse.

WAYNE Brent was having a fun night busting rhythmic moves on the dance floor of a Gladstone hotel.

Then alcohol from the bar was shut off to him and somehow his harmless, non-violent night of fun went skew-whiff.

Brent ended up charged with being drunk in a public place and obstructing a police officer by refusing to remove his socks at the Gladstone watchhouse.

Brent, 47, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court but magistrate Melanie Ho showed him some empathy at the plight he inexplicably landed in, ordering his absolute release on the charges.

And when Ms Ho said he would not likely go dancing any time soon, Brent joked he would ensure his wife was with him next time he went dancing to keep him out of any trouble.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said Brent was drinking at the Rocky Glen Hotel late on a Thursday night, September 1, and police arrived about midnight.

A hotel bouncer told officers he was escorted out but it was not due to any problems with other patrons.

"He was very intoxicated and could barely stand up. He wanted to go home," Mr Reece said.

However, because police had a duty of care and were concerned for his safety, he was arrested and taken to the watchhouse.

While removing items of clothing Brent kept saying to an officer if he wanted "a rumble in the jungle...". He had his hands up but was restrained and eventually lodged.

"I had a little bit too much alcohol," Brent told Ms Ho.

"I didn't want to give over my socks and go in the cell that night."

Ms Ho said she was surprised that the hotel kept serving him alcohol .

"I was dancing ... and playing pool," he said.

Brent said the bouncer suddenly came up and took his drink from him.

"He told me I was on water. I left.

"All I remember is him on top of me for some reason."

Ms Ho said police could not just let him wander around afterward because of a duty of care and they just wanted him to sober up in the watchhouse.

"I suppose you won't be dancing in the hotel again," she said.

"My wife was out of town so I had no parental control, guidance," Brent said.

"I will take my wife next time to keep me out of trouble."

Ms Ho said at 47 Brent had no offences and, until now, had never been before the court.

She said it was appropriate to order his absolute release with no punishment or conviction given the unusual circumstances.

Gladstone Observer
