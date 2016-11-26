Water slides, sausages and Santa at Boyne Smelter's party

Sara Gibson, 14 and Taleisha Purdy, 14 at the Boyne Smelters Limited Christmas Party.

THE chance of rain couldn't keep more than 1000 happy faces away from the pool for the Boyne Smelters Limited Social Club Children's Christmas Party today.

Employees and their families packed Gladstone Aquatic Centre for a day of activities and Christmas celebrations.

The pool and its inflatable obstacle course would have been entertainment enough, but slides, rock climbing, laughing clowns and other attractions added to the fun.

Santa even dropped by to gift lucky kids with an early Christmas present.

And the Boys' Brigade was on hand to cook up enough snags for everyone's lunch.

"It's been a good turn out for the party and there's a lot of helpers here on our behalf too, which is really good," Boys' Brigade captain Craig Holley said.

"We've cooked lunch at the Christmas party every year for BSL, so it's good to be back on the barbecue again."

