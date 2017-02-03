WATCH: Premier takes on Observer reader's questions

GLADSTONE folk, you asked, and now the state's premier has answered your questions.

Today. during her whirlwind central Queensland visit, the state's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk asked eight questions sent to The Observer by readers.

She was asked about everything from fisheries to jobs and welfare.

Here are the eight questions we asked:

Observer: What can the state government do to save jobs at Boyne Smelters Limited in regards to a power deal?

Craig Jenkins: Why don't we get a bigger share of royalties for region with the amount of money Gladstone makes for Queensland and Australia?

Sharon Fiechtner: Council has debt of $170m after the biggest boom ever. Why? Gladstone is in a mess, what can you do to help?

Steve Roberts: When are we going to see fisheries return back here as Gladstone has the highest per capita boat ownership and no fisheries officers based here?

Owen Colin: Why are they giving money to Adani for infrastructure? There's plenty of Aussie companies that could be funded.

Lisa Warman: Why are so many welfare people getting paid to move here when there are already so many people out of work?

FairgoMate: Billions of dollars have been invested by company's in Gladstone.Why have government at all levels not invested back into Gladstone?

Bogan_boy: What is their policy on decentralisation of government services to bring permanent long term jobs to this area?