WATCH: Relive Barnsey's rocking Gladstone show

JIMMY Barnes came and delivered for Gladstone music fans on Saturday night.

For a rocker of his age to still be able to smash his signature tunes with the same pitch and vigour he did in the 70s as shaggy-haired bandana-wearing wild-child Cold Chisel front man is remarkable.

Jimmy Barnes live in Gladstone : Jimmy Barnes put on an absolute killer of a show last night at the Marley Brown Oval.

Fronting his now-young band, with a whole load of his kids in the line-up and a couple of handy lead guitarists, the middle-aged Jimmy didn't look out of place either.

Just as importantly, he lived up to pre-concert claims he was looking forward to playing Gladstone. He was genuinely enjoying himself up there on a sweaty CQ evening with a lively, just as sweaty, crowd singing along with his big hits.

The gig started with a couple of Barnsey's latest songs which didn't lack for any grunt, then went his biggest solo hits with a sprinkling of Chisel classics.

Jimmy Barnes put on a rocking show for Gladstone at the Marley Brown Oval. Jon Ortlieb

Working Class Man was belted out no different to how it did in his iconic burning cane fields film clip.

No Second Prize, Driving Wheels and I'd Die To Be With You Tonight were tight, quality performances and the Chisel hits Khe Sanh and Goodbye rolled back the years. The crowd almost drowned him out in the first few verses of Flame Trees.

The Proud Mary duet with his daughter Mahalia was soulful and Good Times with support singer Jon Stevens got the crowd going too.

Former Noiseworks lead singer Stevens was the ultimate pro as the main support act while the good old Aussie boys, The Radiators, did the hard yards in afternoon sun to kick off the evening. Gotta love these boys' dedication to the cause.

Marley Brown Oval continues to stand up as a quality venue for live music and the crowd of nearly 3000 clearly agreed.