WATCH: 'Quickly escalated': Gladstone police refused entry

THE CITY'S chief police officer has shed new light on an unfolding standoff with a man armed with a knife and fuel, who is threatening self-harm.

Inspector Darren Somerville said police were called to a "disturbance" at the property at about 11pm last night, which was "nothing major" but "quickly escalated".

"When police arrived, a male person became agitated, barricaded himself into the dwelling house and threatened to self-harm," he said.

He said out-of-town negotiators were quickly called in shortly before midnight but are yet to convince the man to come out of the house and hand himself in.

Police have no reason to believe drugs are involved, with Insp. Somerville saying, "He's refusing us entry at this stage".

"Obviously once the male person comes out we can look at the reasons why this has occurred."

Insp. Somerville said the man is talking with police.

He said paramedics and firefighter are on standby "because those threats were made" and they would remain at the scene until it's resolved.