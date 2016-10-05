29°
News

WATCH: 'Quickly escalated': Gladstone police refused entry

Luke J Mortimer
Declan Cooley
and | 5th Oct 2016 12:23 PM
LOCK DOWN: Emergency services are on scene.
LOCK DOWN: Emergency services are on scene.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE CITY'S chief police officer has shed new light on an unfolding standoff with a man armed with a knife and fuel, who is threatening self-harm.

Inspector Darren Somerville said police were called to a "disturbance" at the property at about 11pm last night, which was "nothing major" but "quickly escalated".

"When police arrived, a male person became agitated, barricaded himself into the dwelling house and threatened to self-harm," he said.

He said out-of-town negotiators were quickly called in shortly before midnight but are yet to convince the man to come out of the house and hand himself in.

Police have no reason to believe drugs are involved, with Insp. Somerville saying, "He's refusing us entry at this stage".

"Obviously once the male person comes out we can look at the reasons why this has occurred."

Insp. Somerville said the man is talking with police, but continues to speak with police.

He said paramedics and firefighter are on standby "because those threats were made" and they would remain at the scene until it's resolved.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone, gladstone region, police

WATCH: 'Quickly escalated': Gladstone police refused entry

WATCH: 'Quickly escalated': Gladstone police refused entry

THE CITY’S chief police officer has shed new light on an unfolding standoff.

Agnes locals in anxious wait over Taipan bite victim

SNAKE BITE: Agnes Water toddler Eli was bitten by a coastal taipan, he is now in recovery in a neurology ward in a Brisbane hospital, it is unsure if he has damage to his brain. Photo Contributed

Community bands together for family recovering from Taipan bite

'Make it easier': Gladstone business boost as red tape slashed

Gladstone City Plaza forecourt to be redeveloped. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer

ADVERTING and footpath dining just got a whole lot easier.

BREAKING: Man in police standoff armed with knife, fuel

STAND OFF: Police are manning multiple road blocks at Oregon Court and Wattle St.

POLICE are negotiating with a person inside the house.

Local Partners

Tide turns as dining establishments open

WE KNOW we are the industrial hub of Queensland. But is our city also the capital of gloom and doom?

Your chance to win

$1000 TOY VOUCHER
Learn More

WATCH: 'Custom designed' $4m park transforms local town

Emily Andrew, 4, Logan Ward, 10, Tembi Ward, 9, Grace Butler, 4, Sydney Andrews, 10, Millee Newitt, 4, Janelle Stewart, 9, Martha Andrews, 7, Bohdi Rasmussen, 9, Clancy Sutherland, 7 and Andrew Gulliford, 8, celebrate the redeveloped Alf Larson Park.

A $4m upgrade has completely changed Miriam Vale's city heart

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

Latest deals and offers

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

TIM Burton film has a great cast and will entertain the family, but it doesn't hold up to most of Burton's other work.

CMC Rocks tickets sell out in less than two minutes

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Kim Kardashian Paris robbery sparks scam attacks

Kim Kardashian West

2400% increase in Kim-Kardashian related spam and scams

Actor Ben Stiller has been battling cancer for two years

Ben Stiller has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer two years ago at the age of 48.

BEN Stiller was "scared" when diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell open up in the first joint interview.

Bindi Irwin talks about her "soulmate" and whether she is engaged

Stylish Home In Seaview Heights On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 $339,000

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

INVEST IN GLADSTONE&#39;S FUTURE - BUY NOW!

1-5/37 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 9 5 5 $499,000

Make no mistake the seller is committed to sell this property. Located in West Gladstone is this one level, single title block of five units presenting the...

SURE TO IMPRESS...LOW MAINTENANCE BRICK IN POPULAR POSITION...IT&#39;S GOTTA SHED!!!

36 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 3 3 $395,000

Located in a convenient position in Seaview Heights, surrounded by established homes is your chance to secure this meticulously maintained property that was built...

Superb Family Retreat

3 Briffney Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 5 2 4 $649,000

Built by one of Gladstone’s most highly regarded local builders, Mick & Z Homes, this is the perfect home to raise your family. Situated on a generous 934m2...

FAMILY HOME MUST BE SOLD!!

9 Amelia Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 Open to Offers

It's been on the market for some time now, the family have now opened this property to Buyers asking for 'Offers' to be presented. Previously priced at $195,000...

QUALITY FAMILY HOME...NO EXPENSE HAS BEEN SPARED...IDEAL LOCATION...SHED INCLUDED

108 Penda Avenue, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Be quick to inspect this quality low-set brick family home perfectly positioned in Kaleentha Park Estate built by award winning builders Gladstone Designer...

FREEHOLD MULTI TENANTED BUILDING FOR SALE - SOUTH GLADSTONE

140 & 146 Off Street, South Gladstone 4680

Commercial - APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 ... $875,000 + GST

- APPROXIMATELY 412M2 OF NET LETTABLE AREA - SHOP 1 - 198M2 PLUS 70.5M2 OF MEZZANINE - CURRENTLY VACANT, SUIT RETAIL OR OFFICE - SHOP 2 - 67.2M2 - CURRENTLY...

Vendor Motivated To Sell NOW!!!

Unit 26/1 Ringuet Close, Glen Eden 4680

Unit 3 3 1 OFFERS OVER...

Presenting a sleek, streamlined layout - this light filled apartment offers executives, downsizers and investors a low maintenance opportunity within only a few...

INDUSTRIAL WORKSHOP + OFFICE ON BENARABY ROAD

54B Benaraby Road, Toolooa 4680

Commercial - SINGLE STORY COLORBOND WORKSHOP OF 152M2 WITH TWO ROLLER DOORS FOR ... PLEASE CALL

- SINGLE STORY COLORBOND WORKSHOP OF 152M2 WITH TWO ROLLER DOORS FOR ACCESS. - 6 METRE HIGH SHED, THREE PHASE POWER AND HIGH BAY LIGHTING - 42M2 OFFICE BUILDING...

EXCELLENT CITY HEART INVESTMENT - OWNER WANTS SOLD!

139 Goondoon Street, Gladstone 4680

Commercial - Secure lease to Staples Australia Pty Ltd, part of the world's ... PLEASE CALL

- Secure lease to Staples Australia Pty Ltd, part of the world's largest office products company with annual turnover of $25B. - Appealing two level building...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

10 blocks selling for under $100k in the Gladstone region

TEN ridiculously cheap vacant blocks of land in the Gladstone region

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'