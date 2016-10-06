29°
WATCH: 'Don't come in': Siege man's threats with lighter, fuel

Declan Cooley
6th Oct 2016 12:54 PM Updated: 2:15 PM

AS POLICE attempted to gain entry to a house on Oregon Ct to end a 36-hour long stand-off, neighbour Scott Baillie said he heard "one thump with the sledgehammer".

Police had used the sledgehammer to force their way into the house at 7.30am before the 42-year-old man inside yelled to police: "don't come in".

AS IT HAPPENED | BREAKING: 'Armed with knives': Man in siege rushed to hospital

Mr Baillie said after he heard the man yell out, police backed away from the front of the house.

Police said the man inside the house had been armed with knives and fuel and was threatening to harm himself for the entire stand-off.

Mr Baillie said he thought the man may have had fuel around him and thought he may have been flicking a lighter.

He also believes he heard what may have been a knife dropped.

When police first attempted to end the siege at 7.30am, a woman with school-aged children was walking down Oregon Ct immediately after the loud bang from the sledgehammer.

During the stand-off Mr Baillie was able to leave and come back to his house whenever he wanted.

Although he wasn't too fussed about the stand-off, he thought it was possibly traumatic for his kids.

Mr Baillie said prior to the stand-off he had conversations with the man "over the fence".

"On face value (he was a) really nice bloke," Mr Baillie said.

"He had this charity that he talked about."

When the stand-off started at 10.55pm on Tuesday, Mr Baillie said he heard "a bit of yelling" at about midnight.

"I went to bed at 12.30am and then I was surprised when I woke up to see the police still here," he said.

Mr Baillie had lived at his house on the corner of Wattle St and Oregon Ct for three months and apart from other residents "yelling all the time", he said it was a good street and that neighbours stuck together and helped each other out.

A police spokesman said the Public Safety Preservation Declaration had been revoked and that traffic and people were free to move through Wattle St and Oregon Ct.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone, gladstone region

French interest in Gladstone's US2.5b oil refinery project

French interest in Gladstone's US2.5b oil refinery project

French energy company Axon has been to Gladstone to survey the Targinnie site set to be the location for a US 2.5b oil refinery and diesel import terminal.

'Challenging market': QAL workers made redundant

Aerial View of Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) Gladstone. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

QAL continues to reduce costs with more positions made redundant.

WATCH: 'Don't come in': Siege man's threats with lighter, fuel

SURRENDERED: Man at centre of siege hands himself over.

NEIGHBOUR tells of the dramatic siege moment with sledge hammer.

Airline rips off Gladstone pollie with $31k flights bill

RIP OFF: It cost more to fly from Gladstone to Brisbane than it does from Mackay.

"You have to pay what the prices are"

Man dies when boat capsizes

1928: The capsizing of a dinghy off Gatcombe Head on Sunday resulted in the death of one man and the narrow escape of several others

Tide turns as dining establishments open

Is our city the capital of gloom and doom?

Drag queen to break new ground at fashion festival

Monty Thomas, who goes by the stage name Jess Whoo, will feature in this year's Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival as the state's first androgynous drag queen to walk the runway.

Jess Whoo to be first drag queen to do catwalk modelling in Qld

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

At The Drive in, Mastadon and A Perfect Circle create dream team for album.

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen host Wil Anderson, centre, with panelists Todd Sampson and Russel Howcroft.

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

Bloodied waters run deep in SBS's new crime mini-series

Yael Stone and Noah Taylor in a scene from the TV mini-series Deep Water.

YAEL Stone happy to swap dark prison comedy for crime drama.

What's on the big screen this week

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

TWO thrilling dramas debut this week.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E5 - intruder alert

Osher Gunsberg and Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette.

Courtney misses the whole point of the show.

The Bachelorette's Courtney: I blew it big time

Courtney Dober is a bachelor on the TV series The Bachelorette.

DATING show bachelor promises to turn a new leaf after close call.

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

SHAKING IT UP: Taylor Swift and her famous friends have descended on Hamo. Photo Contributed

Swift has hit out at Lovato after she attacked her over Perry 'takedown'

