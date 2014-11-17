WATCH: Business warns pet owners to watch for signs

WITH summer almost upon us, Petbarn Gladstone is reminding residents to take the right precautionary steps to protect their furry and feathered friends from the heat.

Dog hot weather in Rockhampton:

Petbarn Gladstone manager Lyle Barry stressed the importance of keeping pets cool in the summer and warned of the serious health issues that could develop if pets were left in the heat.

Mr Barry suggested keeping your pets hydrated, out of the midday sun, provide shaded areas for them at home, maintain grooming and look out for signs of heat stroke.