WATCH AND ACT: Fire crews battle Theodore region bushfire

UPDATE 10.30AM: The Watch and Act bushfire warning issued for Theodore and surrounds this morning has been cancelled.

As at 10.15am, a large forest fire is burning near Palm Grove National Park, Presho State Forest and Theodore State Forest outside Theodore.

Multiple Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) fire crews are working to contain the blaze.

Residents south-west of Theodore, near Corrada Road are advised there is a smoke haze currently affecting the area.

Residents should close windows and doors and if suffering from respiratory illness, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to the conditions.

Rural properties in the vicinity of Corrada Road should review their Bushfire Survival Plans and take the necessary precautions ahead of the heightened fire conditions over the coming days.

If your home is under threat please call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

INITIAL: BANANA Shire residents are being urged to prepare for evacuation due to a large, out of control bushfire which is expected to impact properties today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is advising residents in the vicinity of Theodore, Corrada, Red Hills, Gwambegwine, Ghinghinda, Burnley, Stonecroft, Onedin, Delargun, Orana Park, Rangeview, Kimberley and Arcoona to start enacting their bushfire plans and prepare for a bushfire in their area.

At 8am, a large bushfire was located in Palm Grove National Park, Presho State Forest and Theodore State Forest (in the vicinity of Coorada Road, Theodore). The large, fast moving fire is travelling in a south easterly direction and is expected to impact properties in the vicinity of Corrada, Red Hills, Gwambegwine, Ghinghinda, Burnley, Stonecroft, Onedin, Delargun, Orana Park, Rangeview, Kimberley and Arcoona in the next two to six hours.

This fire is moving quickly and firefighters are experiencing difficulty in controlling it. Spot fires may occur ahead of the fire front and embers are also being thrown from the fire.

Residents are strongly advised to be prepared to relocate to a safer area if required. Leaving is the safest option for survival in a bushfire.

Well prepared and defended homes can offer safety during the fire and may be defendable.

Currently, multiple QFES and Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) fire crews are working to contain the blaze but firefighters will not be able to protect every affected property and residents should not expect a firefighter at their door.

Residents are advised to call Triple Zero (000) if their property comes under threat.

Residents should consider taking precautionary measures including:

Putting on protective clothing;



Drinking lots of water;



Moving car/s to a safe location;



Closing windows and doors and shutting blinds;



Bringing pets inside, restraining them (leash, cage or secure room) and providing water;



Wetting down fine fuels close to buildings;



Removing garden furniture, doormats and other items;



Sealing all gaps under doors and screens;



Filling containers with water - eg bath, sinks, buckets, wheelie bins;



Having ladders ready for roof space access (inside) and against roof (outside);



Having a generator or petrol powered pump ready; and



Checking and patrolling outside for embers, extinguishing any spot fires and seeking shelter as the fire front arrives.

Regular updated information will be provided on the Rural Fire Service Queensland (RFS) website at https://www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au or listen to local radio.