Airlifted for surgery after magpie attacks Gladstone boy

A GLADSTONE boy was airlifted to a Brisbane hospital last week for surgery after a magpie attack quickly turned serious.

The bird struck the boy's eye when he was walking to school.

The boy's mum took him to Gladstone Hospital but he was then airlifted to Lady Cliento Children Hospital in Brisbane where he received surgery.

A grandparent of the boy reported on Magpie Alert!, a website where the public reports swooping magpies in the area, that his eye was "stitched".

"(He has) ongoing visits back to Brisbane for observation and continual re-evaluation of possible eye sight loss," the grandparent said.

About 30 attacks in Gladstone have been reported on Magpie Alert!, and five in Boyne/Tannum.

Four of the attacks reported resulted in injury.

One user reported that an attack on Kin Kora Dr, on September 1, resulted in a cut head.

"Many people, including children, are being swooped daily. The magpie is vicious and will not stop until you are out of the area," the user reported.

Another user reported that he was attacked on Lorikeet Av, on September 27, while walking with his wife and kids, resulting in a "savage hit in the back of my head … which bled pretty badly."

Another user reported that despite wearing a helmet with cable ties, often used to deter magpies, they couldn't escape the magpies wrath, being attacked at three separate locations.

The bike rider said they were first attacked on Surveyor Pl, and then was attacked around the corner on Lorna Cr.

When they turned around, they were swooped again on Surveyor Pl.

"I think I got clipped on the ear because it is now numb," the rider reported.