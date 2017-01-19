WARNING: Don't lock your pets in the car

NOBODY likes being stuck inside a car on a hot day, even if the windows are down and you're parked in the shade.

But with exceptionally hot weather headed our way, pet owners in Gladstone need to know that their best mates need extra looking after in the heat.

Although Team RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison said naming and shaming culprits on social media had helped reduce the number of animals being locked in cars on hot days, she said people were still doing it.

"I've seen it myself but we don't have legal jurisdiction so we refer them onto the police,” Ms Allison said.

"When people duck into the shops for 30 minutes, they don't seem to realise how hot it can get inside a car.

"Pets don't have sweat glands so they don't deal with the heat the same way we do.

"Just imagine if you lock yourself in the car, double that, and then add fur, and that's how hot it is.”

In Queensland there isn't a specific offence in the Animal Care and Protection Act for leaving a dog in a car, however it is illegal to leave car windows down in an unattended vehicle.

"Whilst there is no legislation surrounding pets being left in hot cars, depending on the outcome, these situations can be offences under (breach of duty of care and animal cruelty laws),” the RSCPA website reads.

Ms Allison said pet owners should never lock their pooches in a car, especially on a hot day, but also added that pet owners needed to take extra care to ensure pets didn't suffer on extremely hot days.

"If you can bring them inside with the air-conditioning, otherwise they'll need a shady spot in the yard,” she said.

"Make sure there is a tonne of water.

"Avoid taking them on walks in the hottest part of the day...but also look for signs like if they're sweaty, panting or drooling with their tongues hanging out.”

Declan Cooley