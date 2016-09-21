'Takes a certain female': Gladstone mum of two ready for war

GLADSTONE woman Emillie Glossop has completed the necessary training to be deployed overseas for frontline military combat.

The mother of two returned to Gladstone this week from a six-month training stint at Bindoon in Western Australia.

The training gives Ms Glossop the next step in her military career, after she completed a six-month deployment last year with the Australian Naval Force.

During the training Ms Glossop, who was the only woman in the course, learned how to use combat weaponry and had battlefield preparation.

They also had marching practice with 40kg of gear for up to ten hours, and even sleep deprivation training.

But the hardest part was leaving behind her partner Mikayla and two children Ella, 4 and Thea, 2.

"They say to me when I'm in my greens, 'Mum are you off to the army?'," she said.

"Sometimes I'll pick up Ella from prep and if I've come from the army base I'll still be in my uniform and Ella gets really excited and her friends all say she has an army mum.

"Deployment was hard because my youngest was only six months old and there were times I was off the grid and had no communication back home."

Now as a qualified infantry frontline combat Australian soldier, Ms Glossop is ready to be deployed to war-torn countries to serve.

In 2013 the Australian Defence Force changed its guidelines to allow women to complete combat military training to be deployed for frontline battle.

"If you can step up and fill that role and perform just as well as the guy next to you, why shouldn't you be there," she said.

"Although it does take a certain female to do this. You have to be so mentally and physically strong."

She has now returned to work at the Gladstone Harbour Tugs while waiting for a call-up.

"I just want to have that honour," she said. "My grandfather was in the British Navy so that's where the respect comes from."