Wanted criminal's dangerous rampage ends in Gladstone

Queensland Fire and Rescue officers with one of the vehicles involved in yesterday's incident.

POLICE were yesterday led around the region in pursuit of man after an alleged hit and run at Calliope Crossroads.

The man, driving a black Ford, was intercepted at Daisy Dell Rd at Bororen, just north of Miriam Vale, about two hours after the incident.

The alleged victim, a man aged in his 40s who was driving a silver Mazda 2, was taken to Gladstone Hospital with minor injuries to his shoulder. Worried friends of the man arrived at the scene and taped the damaged panel before driving it to his home.

Shortly after the pursuit, Senior Sergeant Jim Vogler said the man was assisting police with their enquiries into the incident.

Detective Sergeant Chris Lindsay, detective leading an investigation, said police were investigating the possibility the man is linked to a number of offences, including dangerous operation of a vehicle and evade police.

It's understood police received multiple calls from members of the public during the pursuit.

Police initially believed the man was travelling along the Dawson Hwy towards Gladstone after the incident, but then performed a u-turn to head south along the Bruce Hwy.

During the pursuit, police were searching for the black Ford with significant damage to its front passenger side, believed to be caused by the crash.

After the pursuit, the car was draped in police tape as police conducted a search of it.

Firefighters were called to the scene to make it safe.

Queensland Fire and Rescue Lieutenant Graham Wooley said firefighters were called to make the scene safe.

He said when his unit arrived there was only one vehicle.

Asked what caused the crash, Mr Wooley said: "Those investigations are not for us to determine, but there has been a collision of some description here."

He said anyone involved in this sort of incident should remain on the scene of a crash until emergency services arrive.

A Townsville man will appear in court today.