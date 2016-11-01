Drunken chef wannabe steals from Night Owl

SOMETIMES a person just really, really wants a pizza.

A trip to Night Owl to satisfy a late night craving resulted in arrest after Daniel Pershouse was caught stealing pizza ingredients worth $29.30.

Pershouse pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to stealing, and obstructing a police officer in a public place while intoxicated, relating to a confrontation with a female officer in the car park following the theft.

Magistrate Melanie Ho heard Pershouse entered the store about 11.15pm on August 6 and asked staff to help him select ingredients for a pizza.

Daniel Pershouse leaves Gladstone Courthouse after his shop for pizza ingredients got him into a bit of bother. Ross Irby

Police prosecutor Barry Stevens said the 32-year-old placed a number of ingredients in a plastic shopping bag and, when the attendant was occupied with another customer, left the store without paying.

He said the attendant followed Pershouse out of the store yelling, "hey, bring them back - I'm calling the police", before flagging down nearby officers.

Police found Pershouse with the stolen items, including a packet of cheese, olives, a roll of salami, a roll of devon and a Sara Lee dessert.

Sgt Stevens said officers found him visibly intoxicated and he declined to answer any questions.

When police attempted to arrest him, Pershouse clenched his hands into fists and tucked them under his arms.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said Pershouse had health issues including alcoholism that had been a factor in the crime.

Ms Ho ordered Pershouse to complete 30 hours of unpaid community service with a conviction recorded.

It was joked he could perhaps carry out the work in a bakery or pizza shop.