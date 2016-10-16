'Very dangerous': Shallow creek entrance causing boating havoc...

AFTER a day out fishing in Agnes Water and 1770 the last thing you'd want to do is get your boat stuck on the sand bar at the Round Hill Creek marine entry point.

But that's exactly what's happening.

STICKY SITUATION: The shallow entrance to Round Hill Creek is causing headaches for local boaties. Rob Black

Volunteer Marine Rescue secretary and radio operator Josie Meng said with increased boating activity more boats were getting damaged because of the shallow entrance to the creek.

"This year is a lot worse and the problems have been compounded because we haven't had a good flush out in a while and there's work going on at the marina," Ms Meng said.

"These been a lot of damage to boats and people getting stuck but it's also about our ability to respond to marine rescue incidents like the Spirit of 1770 fire.

"It's getting very dangerous and Maritime Safety Queensland had to put up a warning sign a couple of weeks ago," she said.

The Round Hill VMR crew will be flying drones over the creek today to "understand the complexities" of the shallow creek entrance better so they can start to figure how to fix the issue.

"At half to low tide it's just not safe at the moment and if it's after dark we're advising people not to use it," Ms Meng said.

"At holiday times it's hard because there are a lot of people who haven't been here before and tourism is big here so we can't afford not to have recreational fishers coming here.

"If we don't fix they'll just stop coming," she said.

Ms Meng said dredging the sand bar was one possibility.