Virgin cancels one in 14 Gladstone flights

VIRGIN CUSTOMERS departing Gladstone have a one in 14 chance of a flight cancellation, new figures reveal.

In the battle for airline supremacy at Gladstone Airport during August, QantasLink has come out well ahead on flight cancellation, with Virgin cancelling 7.8% of its 106 flights compared to QantasLink's 1% of 185.

QantasLink is also more reliable for flight from Brisbane to Gladstone, with again just 1% of its 200 flights cancelled against 7% of Virgin's 111 flights.

In a perfect world, the figures show Gladstone customers should depart our city on Virgin, which has a better strike rate for on-time departures from Gladstone, and return on QantasLink.

For both to and from Gladstone, Virgin Australia had speedier arrivals, with 93.3% of flights arriving on-time while QantasLink had a strike rate of 89.4%.

Virgin Australia also came out ahead of QantasLink in departures, with 93.2% of all fights leaving on-time, compare with QantasLink's 88.9%.

But for departures from Brisbane Airport alone, QantasLink was well ahead of Virgin, with 95.5% leaving on-time compared to 91.6%.

Gladstone Airport was one of the nation's top five performers for on-time arrivals, but QantasLink's poor performance in QantasLink on departures bumped it out of the top 10 for leaving on-time.