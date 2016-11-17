VIDEO: Two taken to hospital after car crash on Phillip St

TWO patients have been taken to the Gladstone Hospital after a car crash on Phillip St, Sun Valley.
Emergency services received the call about 11.20am this morning.
The drivers of both vehicles received minor injuries.
