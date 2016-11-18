WARNING: Hearts will melt as turtle struggles: WATCH

MORE than 100 turtles have been returned home by Quion Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre since its 2012 opening.

GAPDL members today presented the centre with a check for $4932.23, raised from its Members and Mates Golf Day.

Turtle release: Duckie was the 103rd turtle to be released from the Quoin Island Turtle Rehabilitation Centre since its opening in 2012.

Each year proceeds from the day go towards a worthy cause, with the turtles this year getting a helping hand.

Today the centre released its 103rd turtle, Duckie, and GAPDL members and event sponsors Curtis Ferry Services and Purcell's Engineering were there for the very special occasion.

"A big thanks goes out to all the players and local businesses that got behind this wonderful cause," GAPDL CEO Darryl Branthwaite said.

"The support we receive for this event each year is truly incredible and a testament to the community."