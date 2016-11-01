VIDEO: Take a tour through Gladstone's haunted house

SPOOKY: One of the items you will find inside Gladstone's haunted house.

SCREAMS of terror and joy filled the air Monday night with the opening of Crystal's Haunted House on J Hickey Dr.

Up to 2000 kids lined up down the street in spooky costumes anticipating the thrills of the walk-in horror house put together by the Beckett family.

From fake blood spattered walls, realistic looking-intestines and a number of just plain creepy items, not to mention people jumping out at you, the haunted house had all the right ingrediants to send shivers down your spine, in broad daylight.

FRIGHT NIGHT: Crystal Beckett with her husband Rodney and kids Tahya, 14, Krista, 13, Yasmin, 8 and Zeik 6 at the doors of their haunted house which they had set up for Halloween. Sarah Barnham

Crystal Beckett said given it was their first time opening, they allowed themselves nearly two months to prepare, making the props mostly from scratch and building the perfect path.

"We had such an amazing response, Mrs Beckett said.

"It was really fun decorating it and the kids had fun putting it all together too, we will definitely be doing it again next year and changing things around.

"Hopefully it will be bigger and better.”