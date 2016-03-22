VIDEO: Miracle dog defies 2-year death sentence

LOVING HOME: Neil and Gail Bryant with Bambi and Arlie, hope to lively happily together after the two week trial is complete. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

MEET Bambi, the cheerful mixed breed left abandoned by its previous owners, diagnosed earlier in the year with just two years to live.

Team RSPCA Gladstone initiated a region-wide search to find a home for the poor pooch, whose body was riddled with cancers, infections and arthritis, so she could live out the rest of her life in happiness.

Then two Boyne Valley residents came along and changed everything.

Neil and Gayle Bryant saw a previous story from The Observer with a call out for help in finding Bambi's home.

"There's no question about it, we know we can give her the home she deserves," Mrs Bryant said.

"She's such a wonderful, warm natured dog, and she gets along with our other dog Arlie and our cat Gemmy.

"They're all best friends."

With her condition, The Bryant's needed to take Bambi in for regular health checks and medication.

On the most recent trip, it was revealed that Bambi had a chance at living a full life after all.

Team RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison said that as Bambi has had multiple surgeries, her skin conditions have cleared up.

Bambi now has a chance to live a long life.

"She's even got that 'happy dog chubbiness' to her, the Bryants regularly take her on adventures and she's loving life.

"The vets believe there's no reason she can't live a full and happy life as long as her issues are kept on top of."

The RSPCA has spent thousands on multiple surgeries to cut out skin cancers on her stomach, provide a dental, treat her ear infection and skin infections.

Bambi has just one more surgery next year that the RSPCA will cover, and then requires six monthly check-ups to monitor any cancer returning.

To help the Bryants afford Bambi's care, you can donate here: gofundme.com/Bambis-Cure.