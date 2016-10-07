VIDEO: Gladstone woman shows off hidden talent on national TV

THIS Gladstone woman said she has always been into the "unusual”.

So when a balloon twisting how-to book slapped down in front of Maria Behrendt one day in the staff room, it caught her attention immediately.

The Gladstone Regional Council worker also owns her own business, Happy Faces By Maria and is regularly asked to do balloon twisting and face painting at events.

"I always wanted to do it,” she said.

Colourful Balloon Creations : Maria Behrendt from Happy Faces creates colourful creations using balloons.

Last month Maria and a bunch of other fellow balloon twisters guest appeared on Studio 10, alongside UK comedian Alan Carr.

Maria and friends blew up balloons as Alan sat on them ... An attempt to break the world's balloon popping record.

"We just had no idea, one of the local Sydney entertainers at the convention told us he was taking us on an adventure and all of a sudden we were at the studio.

"Then we were on camera blowing up balloons.

"It was so much fun; being a balloon twister is a real conversation starter.”

Maria said the secret was to always twist the balloons the same way.

"Otherwise it will come undone.

"Back when i first started I would only ever use one balloon or one colour, but now I could easily use 100 for one creation.”