VIDEO: Gladstone fisherman saves turtle trapped in crab pot

A LOCAL fisherman has saved a turtle off the coast of Agnes Water after it was spotted "struggling to tow a crab trap".

Wayne Bonham said he was out in Roundhill Creek yesterday afternoon when he noticed a crab pot float "moving around erratically".

"We went to check it out and then the turtle popped up."

"We could see that he was tangled in the rope and I had knife but I didn't want to cut it (because) then it would become a ghost pot and at the moment we seem to be riddled with ghost pots.

"So we grabbed hold of him the first time but he managed to get away."

Mr Bonham said the video didn't reveal how long it took to rescue the turtle but after the male loggerhead turtle got away the first time, he was able to catch up with it and remove the turtle from the crab pot.

"I just felt sorry for him and the poor old turtle was a fair way out in the channel struggling to get out."

"The crab pot was a fair way away from the usual spots and it was pretty damaged so I'd say he had been trying to raid the pot."

Mr Bonham said the turtle appeared to only have a little bit of chaffing from the rope and was otherwise in good health.

"I'm just happy we got to him...I think that's one of my good achievements for the year."

Mr Bonham said in 57 years of fishing, he had never seen a turtle trapped by a crab pot.

He handed the crab trap into a local policeman who told Mr Bonham he knew the owner of the pot.