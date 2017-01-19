Victorian smelter handed $240m lifeline day after BSL cut backs

A DAY after Boyne Island's smelter announced it would cut jobs due to ongoing electricity price woes, a smelter in Victoria has been handed a $240 million government lifeline to allow it to run at full capacity.

The Federal Government will provide $30 million to Alcoa as part of a $240m rescue package after the smelter operated at one-third of its capacity since a transmission fault cut power to its potlines in December.

The announcement, which is tipped to save jobs, has raised questions on the government support for the Boyne Smelter Limited.

Yesterday BSL's general manager Joe Rea announced they would cut production by 45,000 tonnes this year and jobs would be lost.

Prime Minister Malcolm and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced a rescue package for the plant this morning, which involves a new four-year electricity contract with energy company AGL, according to the ABC.

It is understood the rescue package will cost the Victorian Government about $210 million over four years.

"Today we are securing Australian jobs - exporting, manufacturing, regional jobs at Portland Aluminium," Mr Turnbull wrote on Twitter.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said they had "worked tirelessly" to keep the Alcoa Portland Smelter operating.

"The smelter is critical to Victoria's economy," Mr Andrews said.

The Victorian smelter has also secured a four-year energy deal with AGL, which will provide the smelter with up to 510MW of power each year.

Under the contract, AGL will have flexibility including "rights in relation to the curtailment of the smelter at times of high electricity spot price", a statement from the company said.