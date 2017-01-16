Heatwave brings shockingly high temperatures to Gladstone: BoM...

IF you thought last week was hot in Gladstone, think again, because there's a heatwave on the way.

Today and tomorrow will be the calm before the storm, so to speak, with temperatures set to hit 36 degrees later in the week.

Three-day heatwave forecast over Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Bureau of Meteorology

A central-Queensland wide heatwave will send temperatures soaring and with humid days expected, it's going to be uncomfortable.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Sean Fitzgerald warned residents had to find ways to keep cool.

"Today and tomorrow will be relatively mild in terms of temperature, it'll be all the reprieve you'll get from the heat," Mr Fitzgerald said.

The maximum temperature will reach 35 - 36 degrees later in the week, but it will feel far hotter.



He said the high moisture level would make it difficult for people to stay cool.

According to BoM's forecast Gladstone will experience a low-intensity to severe heatwave from Thursday till Saturday.

It will peak on Saturday with a maximum temperature of 36.

"The heat is going to be worse because people are going to feel a lot of moisture," he said.

"With that it's very unpleasant unfortunately.

The temperature will soar in Gladstone this week with a heatwave forecast. Contributed

"That's why it's a true heatwave because you're not going to be able to cool down."

Mr Fitzgerald warned it would be harsh conditions, especially for the young and elderly.

"Heat waves are the biggest killers in weather ... They kill more people in tropical cyclones," he said.

"You need to make sure you stay cool and hydrated."

This week's forecast:

Today: 31

Tomorrow: 31

Wednesday:33

Thursday: 35

Friday: 35

Saturday: 36

Sunday: 31