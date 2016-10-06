Gladstone's best 'world-class industrial projects' to be named

NOMINATIONS are in for the Gladstone Engineering Alliance Industry awards for 2016 and it will be a close competition to take home the honours tonight at the GEA gala dinner.

The GEA awards are presented to individuals and businesses in the central Queensland industrial sector who demonstrate quality, leadership, innovation and exceptional customer service in their work.

GEA chief executive officer Carli Homann said the awards were designed to celebrate the success of the central Queensland supply chain.

"GEA started these awards in 2011 to showcase and celebrate the exceptional quality of the local businesses that make up the industrial supply chain all across central Queensland," she said.

"Our local businesses have co-ordinated the delivery of word-class industrial projects and we want to promote the capabilities of these businesses and leaders to keep this momentum of success going."

The awards are in three separate categories: Forty Calis Memorial Award, Wayne Peachey Memorial Award and most prestigious award, Industry Hall of Fame.

The nominees for the Forty Calis and Wayne Peachey awards include individuals and businesses involved in environmental management, marine projects, surveying, fabrication and machining, equipment hire and industrial painting.

"We received a really broad group of nominations this year that truly represent the diversity of central Queensland's supply chain," Mrs Homann said.

"I am also pleased to announce that we have a nominee to be inducted into the Industry Hall of Fame this year."

Pictured are the final award nominees.