'Vermin': Council proposes law change to common household pet

THE WORD 'vermin' usually brings to mind insects like cockroaches, ticks, fleas and parasites.

But even cute, cuddly and innocent guinea pigs make the council's Local Law list of vermin species, and according to minimum standard of the local law for keeping animals and pets, any enclosure must be kept vermin free.

The council has proposed to change these laws, as guinea pigs are popular household pets of the region, despite "compliance” issues involved with keeping them.

A Gladstone Regional Council spokesperson said the removal of guinea pigs as vermin under local law was to 'clarify that guinea pigs are allowed to be kept as pets and must still meet the minimum standards for keeping of animals'.

Guinea pig at St Stephens Lutheren Kindergarten: Guinea pig at St Stephens Lutheran Kindergarten

"Other animals classified as vermin in the Gladstone region include bed bugs, lice, fleas, parasites, cockroaches, rodents capable of carrying or transmitting a notifiable disease, reptiles,” the spokesperson said.

"However, the classification does not include animals protected by the Nature Conservation Act or which don't pose a local government public health risk.”

St Stephens Lutheran Kindergarten teacher Kerry Britton said the children benefited from having guinea pigs at the centre, and even provided a good learning experience.

"They kids get to learn about compassion and looking after something other than themselves,” she said.

"They learn about being gentle and kind, and life cycles; life and death and what it means.”

Mrs Britton said guinea pigs were the ideal animal to have at a kindergarten because they are easy to manage, and everything needed to care for them can be found in the centre's garden.

"Our guinea pigs are free range, they run around in the enclosure with the chickens and get along well,” she said.

"They have pens for shade, food which we grow here and water.

"Which the kids get involved with too, and teaches them that not everything needs to be bought for sustainability.”

The centre only has one guinea pig at the moment after its mother recently passed away, while Mrs Britton believes its a girl they have yet to name her.

"She has been very shy, hiding away where she can after her mother died,” she said.

"But yesterday she came out of her shell, and sat in the middle of the pen in the sun for a while, that was good to see.”

Other changes to the council's local laws included the classification of Indian Myna Birds and the plant Leuacaena as pests.

"The change is to clearly articulate these two pest species are local pests for the Gladstone Region that require control as a containment invasive species,” the council spokesperson said.

Residents can have their say on the changes of these local laws until November 30 on the council's website,