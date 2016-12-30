Vandals trash our pony club

HORSES are being left spooked after vandals constantly wreak havoc on Gladstone's pony club.

Gladstone Horse Performance Club president Candice Sansom said they were fed up with motorcycle vandals coming in and ripping up their arenas.

"They're ripping out the ground by doing burnouts and we need to keep it flat for horses,” Ms Sansom.

"I would say in the last 12 months we've spent $2500 in damages to the top arena.”

Ms Sansom said the motorcycle riders had also "yanked” padlocks from their gate.

Adding to the financial stress of an already expensive sport, vice president Kylie Herrmann said the vandals were taking money from the community.

"We need so much money for horse things but we need to spend it on cameras and it's not fair taking money from horse events and the community,” Ms Herrmann said.

"We're fixing something again and again in our own time for our kids and they're spoiling our kid's hobby.”

Ms Sansom believed the vandals were the same group of people, as they returned at the same time each year.

"They cut a big section of the fence and the horses got out on to the train tracks and they had to stop the trains until we moved the horses,” Ms Sansom said.

"We work so hard improving the yards dramatically and raising money to do more work ... it's very disheartening.”

The money raised by the club is supposed to be use on improving the facilities, but Ms Sansom said the club had to constantly fix things that should not be broken.

Ms Sansom said there were security cameras in place at the property, as well as 45 members at the club, who were on the roads all the time, increasing the vandals chance of getting caught.

"QAL patrol the road every four hours but they hardly catch them because they're too quick,” she said.

The club hopes to finish their arena, and need to lay turf and build a fence.

1,500 to complete.