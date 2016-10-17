Ute driver in fatigue truck crash

FATIGUE was blamed when ute driver Andrew Hardiman fell asleep and slammed into the back of a truck stopped at roadworks.

The Mitsubishi truck driver told police he saw in his rear vision mirror the Toyota ute approaching and "braced himself” for a collision as it did not slow.

Hardiman, 30, from Gracemere, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to driving without due care and attention at 7.30am on Thursday, August 18.

Prosecutor Barry Stevens said there were reduce speed and road works warning signs before the red stop lights.

The Toyota HiLux driven by Hardiman struck the rear of the truck causing significant front end damage and the air bags to deploy.

Sergeant Stevens said the ute struck the side of the traffic lights and continued 30m into a grassy ditch.

Lawyer Bradley Krebs said Hardiman drove 1000km each week from his Gracemere home to work doing train locomotive maintenance.

"He recognises it was a build up of fatigue. He attends to repairs often in the middle of nowhere,” Mr Krebs said.

"He was off work for six weeks as a result of the accident.”

He said Hardiman was doing shift work for some days leading up to the crash.

Magistrate Melanie Ho fined Hardiman $1000.