Upgrades to Rocky beef roads won't help here

IMPROVEMENTS: $20 million will be used to upgrade beef roads in Rockhampton, but no funding has been announced for Gladstone.

IMPROVEMENTS to Rockhampton roads used to transport cattle won't directly benefit beef producers in the Gladstone region, according to Calliope cattle station owner Will Wilson.

The Federal Government yesterday announced $56 million in funding for key beef roads in Queensland, including $20 million for Rockhampton.

That funding will have the road upgraded between Gracemere saleyards and Rockhampton abattoirs to allow access for Type 1 road trains.

Mr Wilson said upgrades to roads were sorely needed, but Gladstone producers were unlikely to benefit from this round of Beef Roads Program funding.

"It might not directly help producers in the Gladstone region but it'll help those further west,” he said.

"With the roads coming into Rocky at the moment, when they get to the last 20km, the drivers are having to unhook one trailer and take it in, then go back and take the other trailer... they could drive 1000km and it takes them as long to do that final 20km as it does the 500km before it.

"It's going to improve safety and make things more efficient... I hope the public sees it's being done for the right reasons.”

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Matt Canavan said the beef industry was a big winner in the investments.

"With beef prices at record levels, a bigger beef industry is a big part of developing Northern Australia,” Senator Canavan said. "The upgraded roads will also provide benefits to all road users, including other agricultural industries and the freight sector.”