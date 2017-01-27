$50M vision to transform Gladstone Port into global 'logistics hub'

CHICAGO is known as a "powerhouse of production" and enjoys an export trade value of about $44 billion a year.

And although Gladstone Port continues to punch well above its weight and helps drive the state's economy, Senator Matt Canavan wants Gladstone to become the Chicago of Australia.

The Rockhampton-based Senator said investment in rail infrastructure needed to be made to turn Gladstone into a "logistics hub" for exports and imports so it could, further down the line, "take business away from Brisbane".

But to get Gladstone in the ball game, Mr Canavan said one of the first steps in what would be a long road, was to help make GrainCorp more competitive.

The Central Queensland grain industry was estimated to be worth $250 million a year.

"The main issue is the increasing difficulty (GrainCorp) face to get grain onto the rails (and) if we continue to transport grain by rail, it needs an upgrade," Mr Canavan said.

"There has been a lack of investment, probably from all parties - the government and private sector - for the past couple of decades which has meant road per ton cost was basically equal.

"Because of (the lack of investment in rail networks) more and more grain is going by road and it's not that roads have become more efficient, it has become less efficient, so you've now got a situation where it costs more for GrainCorp to take a ton of grain from Moura to Gladstone then it does to send it to the Middle East."

The problem at the moment was that sections of the rail line at Emerald and Moura could only cater for 16 tons per axel whereas other parts of the line could handle up to 20 tons.

Mr Canavan and Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd met with GrainCorp terminal manager Jeff Moodie this week to discuss how the government could assist GrainCorp upgrade the rail network.

Mr O'Dowd said GrainCorp was prepared to "chuck in about $40 million of their own money" to upgrade sidings near Emerald and Moura.

He said part of the problem stemmed from 2010 when 4km of the rail line was washed out.

According to Mr Canavan, GrainCorp were looking for a commitment from the government of $12 million but he also said the State Government would need to come on board, too.

"If we can't invest in this rail we'll be left with trucks and that comes at a higher cost and leaves us exposed as a high-cost transport district," he said.

"We've really got to get real in this country about the internal trade barriers we face."

He said funding for the project would be considered "within a couple of weeks".