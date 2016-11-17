Upgrade our shopping centre, but look after the CBD too

ON the long-running subject of a redeveloped Stockland shopping centre, Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett says it's a case of "when", not "if" for this project.

It seems the power brokers of Stockland aren't as definite, leaving a lot of "ifs" about the much-anticipated development for Gladstone.

The definite is that Gladstone hasn't got the facilities many other centres in central Queensland have.

When comparing our shopping centre facilities with other cities, we are the poor cousins when it comes to a covered retail precinct.

>> "When, not if": $150m Stockland project to go ahead

But these sort of shopping centres also have a donut affect on cities. They spring up around the outer suburbs of a city and create a huge hole in the middle when it comes to shopping.

It is a fact of life that most people much prefer to shop in air-conditioned comfort with easy parking.

That's not going to change any time soon, if ever.

The challenge now, is for council to continue encouraging Stockland to come back to town and upgrade this facility.

On the other hand, it is just as important for council to reinvigorate the "hole" left by the shopping centre donut affect.

There is a CBD revitalisation project in the pipeline and initiatives like the City Farmer's Market to entice people back to the city.

This is all part of the council's attempts to make the CBD a trendy, happening, eating-out type of place.

While admirable, it may take more.

The council will have to walk a tricky tightrope, and will have to be highly innovative, as it encourages an expanded suburban shopping centre while also looking after the interests of its long-established city traders.