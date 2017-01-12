32°
UPDATE: State refuses to reveal funding awarded to CQ abortion provider

Trinette Stevens
| 12th Jan 2017 3:15 PM
The social problem. A young pregnant woman unhappy with the test that she wants to have an abortion
The social problem. A young pregnant woman unhappy with the test that she wants to have an abortion

UPDATE:

THE Queensland Health Department today refused to answer The Morning Bulletin's questions about the exact amount of funding provided to Marie Stopes.

However, a spokesperson did confirm the funding action in a statement.

"Queensland Health is providing funding to Dr Marie™ to ensure the continuity of procedural termination services at Rockhampton and Townsville hospitals until the end of 2019,” the spoksperson said.

"The continuation of these services is vital for women in central and northern Queensland.

"Our decision to extend these services aligns with the Therapeutic Termination of Pregnancy Guideline, which recommends local decision making around processes, access and suitable referral pathways.”

INITIAL:

IN a big win for hundreds of Central Queensland women, abortion provider Marie Stopes will no longer be forced to cease the provision of surgical* abortion services in Rockhampton and Townsville.

In November it was announced the provider - the largest in the country - would have to cease the service by early 2017 due to the financial burden it placed on the organisation.

The reluctance of locally sourced doctors to perform the procedure meant Marie Stopes was flying in personnel once a week to service the two towns. Read more here.

The cessation was expected to affect 800 to 1200 women a year, and would create another barrier to safe access in a state where the law still considers abortion to be illegal except in cases where the mother's health is deemed critically at risk. Read more here.

But Marie Stopes International's Chief Financial Officer Jamal Hakim said the State Government had come on board to save the service just before the New Year, and would provide funding until the end of 2019.

The Morning Bulletin have inquired to the funding amount, but a response is not expected until this afternoon.

Mr Hakim said the Health Department funding was a relief for the organisation, as the decision to cease the service was one not "made lightly”.

"We are quite committed to regional health and it was a difficult decision initially to look at, to reduce our services, so it had been great to reach this conclusion,” he said today.

"We have been suffering significant losses in regional areas for a number of years now, particularly Townsville and Rockhampton.

"This was not a decision that was taken lightly and we have tried a number of things, but it was getting to the point where it was no longer viable and was starting to affect the provision of other services.”

Mr Hakim said the timeliness of the government's decision meant there would be no gap in service provision.

"We have made an agreement to ensure it is sustainable,” he said.

"This makes sure that there is no additional burden to the public health system which would have been the result of losing the services.

"We are always looking at engaging local doctors and hopeful that somebody will come on board.

"This is something we shouldn't be afraid to talk about. It is a normal part of life and something that happens to many people.

"The most important thing is that there is a safe and quality provision of the service here so that we don't have issues like we did 100 years ago. We don't want to go backwards. We want people to have those choices.”

*Terminations:

Medical: Miscarriage is induced by medication usually under six weeks of pregnancy, and after 16-20 weeks of pregnancy.

Surgical: Termination of pregnancy is offered from six weeks of pregnancy. The upper limit of gestation is based on the skill of the provider and what is allowed in various states/clinics

