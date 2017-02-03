"Unique” study into FIFO behaviour, rosters and partners

A new study has been launched into FIFO.

A "UNIQUE personal-level approach” will form the basis of a new study into the health behaviours and wellbeing of fly-in, fly-out workers and their partners.

CQUniversity Bundaberg Psychology student Kristie-Lee Alfrey wants to get a broad sample of survey responses from across Australia, before following up with email interviews.

"We will be assessing daily health behaviours and FIFO work roster patterns and how these correspond with the well-being of miners and their partners,” she said.

"Much of the current research is based solely around the FIFO worker. We aim to gain insight from FIFO partners also.

"There is a general calling for further research to be conducted into FIFO areas, specifically, roster lengths, health behaviour and FIFO relationships. Our study lays the foundation for further research into these areas.”

Ms Alfrey said this insight would provide important information into the wellbeing and health behaviours of this population and the dynamics of these across days, partners, and work rosters.

"The findings of this study will fill a gap in the literature in regards to how the health behaviours and wellbeing of this population differ day-to-day and whether roster has anything to do with that,” she said.

"On a broader scope, this study will be beneficial to the wider community by providing data to inform future longitudinal studies and intervention efforts.”

Those interested in contributing can contact a.rebar@cqu.edu.au or kristie-lee.alfrey@cqumail.com .