Gladstone job-seekers score jobs in time for Christmas

WORKERS in the Gladstone region have reason to celebrate with our unemployment rate dropping for the third consecutive month.

In the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics data, the Fitzroy region, which includes Gladstone, had an unemployment rate of 6.7 per cent in November.

But it's still just above the average Australian unemployment rate of 5%.

In November 118,400 people were employed in the Fitzroy region, a slight drop from 123,400 in October.

Of the 6.7 per cent of people unemployed in Fitzroy, 4.6 per cent are male and 2.1 per cent female.

In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was slightly lower at 6.5%.

Monthly trend full-time employment was largely unchanged in Australia in November 2016, according to figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) today.

The year so far:

November- 6.7%

October - 8%

September- 9.9%

August- 7.3%

July - 6.3%

June - 12.1%

May - 5%

April - 7.3%

March - 5.8%

February - 7.2%

January - 9.1%