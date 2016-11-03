SHOOTING: Identities of three killed in Booral revealed

WHAT WE KNOW

Two women aged 50 and 68 killed in "domestic-related shooting" at Fraser Coast.

The women's deaths are being treated as suspicious

A 79-year-old man has died at the Hervey Bay Hospital

The man's death is being treated as non-suspicious.

Police have seized a gun from the Booral property

Police confirm victims were man's wife and daughter

LEFT: John Frescura protests a parking ticket he received when visiting his daughter Robyn in hospital. RIGHT: Janice and Robyn Frescura at an event mourning lost fishermen. File

UPDATE: BOORAL couple John and Janice Frescura and their daughter Robyn are the family at the centre of an apparent murder-suicide that claimed the lives of the two women in Booral on Thursday morning.

The Chronicle can confirm Mr Frescura was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after the shooting and was set to be transferred to a hospital in Brisbane by rescue helicopter before dying of his injuries.

A firearm was found at the River Heads Rd property where the family lived.

Police are currently conducting a forensic examination of the property.

The Chronicle interviewed Mr Frescura two years ago when his daughter Robyn was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after she suffered seizures and went into shock.

Photos View Photo Gallery

EARLIER:

POLICE have confirmed three adults from the same family are dead in what they are investigating as a double-murder-suicide this morning on River Heads Rd in Booral.

Initial reports said the shootings happened about 6.30am with one of the women dying at the scene and the other after she was rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

The man, 79, was also rushed to the hospital in a critical condition but later died.

The daughter was 50 and the mother 68.

Emergency services were called around 6.45 from someone in the house.

Police believe it was only the three victims in the house at the time.

"It's a shocking tragedy for the community and the emergency service respondents and the family and friends." Detective Acting Inspector Davie Briese said.

RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter landed at the scene between 7.15am and 7.30am to deliver critical care doctors, a nurse and a flight paramedic.

Two were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital after Booral shooting: A man is fighting for his life, after a shooting in the Hervey Bay suburb of Booral on November 3.

EARLIER 9.40AM:

BOORAL Community Association former president Derek Lawton was stunned by the triple shooting.

Mr Lawton said he had lived in the area for nine years and 'nothing ever happened'.

He said Booral was a haven for people, including retirees, who wanted to 'get away from it all'.

"This is the quietest place that you could live,'' he said.

"It's where you come to leave everything behind.

"There is no noise except for the sound of a lawn mower and the birds.''

"Basically nothing happens here.''

"It's just a lovely area.''

But with no public transport, he said anyone suffering from mental health issues would also have very little access to services such as counselling.

He said because it was mainly acreage, many people would only know their closest neighbours.

"A lot of people out here live very private lives,'' he said.

DEVELOPING: Police are responding to a shooting on Queensland's Fraser coast. https://t.co/9FUkRPySvI — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) November 2, 2016

EARLIER 9.04AM

TWO women are dead and one man is in a critical condition after a horror "domestic-related" shooting on Queensland's Fraser Coast.

The women were aged 50 and 68.

A 79-year-old man remains in critical condition.

A rescue helicopter is now on the way to Hervey Bay Hospital to transfer him.

A LifeFlight aircraft was called to Hervey Bay Hospital on November 3. : An RACQ LifeFlight aircraft was called into Hervey Bay Hospital on November 3, following a shooting in the Hervey Bay suburb of Booral. Two people were taken to hospital after the incident.

MORE: Booral triple shooting shock to peaceful community

Police are on the scene of a domestic shooting in Booral. Eliza Wheeler

Police are reporting that no others were involved and that a firearm was found at the River Heads Rd property.

Seven News is reporting the incident may have been a murder-suicide attempt.

Police have now launched a forensic examination of the property.



More to come...

Police are on the scene of a domestic shooting in River Heads. Eliza Wheeler

EARLIER:

THREE people are in a critical condition following a "domestic-related shooting" in the Fraser Coast suburb of Booral.

Nine News is reporting unconfirmed reports that a 79-year-old man has phoned police to say he had shot his wife and two children.

Queensland Police have confirmed that three people are in a critical condition, and at least two of those have been rushed to Hervey Bay Hospital.

The ages, sex of those affected was also not released.

Queensland Police Service earlier confirmed officers are responding to a call after reports a firearm was discharged on River Heads Rd in Booral.

Police took the calls around 6.40am and are yet to confirm the reports.

A police spokesman said there was no further information.