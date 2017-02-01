Two sets of twins in space of 12 months

BIG JOB: The King family at their home; Dylan, 13, Arlia, 16, Patrick, Tamzyn, 12, Melissa, Jett, 12, and Paige, 13.

OVER Christmas, Pat and Mel King's four children share the same age for three weeks.

The younger set of twins, Jett and Tamzyn, 12, joined their older twin sisters Paige and Dylan, 13, this year at Toolooa State High School.

"They're all quite different, all different heights, people can't really pick it,” Pat said.

"Mel and I dropped them off and watched them walk in with their older sisters, walking into the gates. It feels like they've grown up a fair bit.”

The family of twins on their first day of school. Mike Richards GLA310117TWINS

All four are black belts in karate and Pat said they all had a special little bond.

Their eldest sister, Arlia, 16, has started learning how to drive, which has Pat concerned for when the time comes, when he has to teach four children at once.

"We'll have to do 400 hours at one time and the price of bloody fuel, that's a lot of driving,” Pat said.

Jett, 12, Dylan 13, Tamzyn 12, Paige 13 and Arcia King, 16 recreating their first day of primary school as they set off for high school. Mike Richards GLA310117TWINS

Getting five high school children ready in the morning could be a challenge, but Pat said they all had their own jobs which made for a smooth start to the school day.

"Paige is the little mother, gets everyone's lunch ready,” he said.

"So many people say I don't know how you do it ... you just do, there's always someone worse off then you. We were really lucky.”