BREAKING: Man, 66, dies, his wife injured in 4WDing crash

UPDATE 3.10pm:

A 66-year-old man has died after his car crashed and rolled near Lowmead today.

He was driving on Dawes Range Road in the Bulburin National Park with his wife when the car crashed.

A police spokesperson said the couple was four wheel driving.

The spokesperson said the couple's son and daughter were travelling in a car behind them.

While the police are still investigating, initial reports suggest the driver suffered a heart attack shortly before the crash.

It's believed the woman suffered minor injuries.

Emergency services are still on the scene.

Earlier 1pm:

EMERGENCY services are yet to arrive on the scene of a "serious" single vehicle rollover.

A police spokeswoman said the crash happened on a forestry road in the Bulburin National Park shortly before midday today.

Although the extent of the injuries are unknown at this stage, the spokeswoman said at least two people were injured.

She said the given the number of emergency services on route, the crash and injuries were likely to be "serious".

Police from Miriam Vale responded to the incident first with Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire Services heading to the scene of the crash too.

The Bulburin National Park is located in between the Boyne Valley and Lowmead.

More to come.