Police confirm two men died in ultralight plane crash

Michelle Gately
| 25th Nov 2016 3:49 PM
Police vehicles at Hedlow Airstrip after a report that two people had died in an ultralight trike crash.
Police vehicles at Hedlow Airstrip after a report that two people had died in an ultralight trike crash.

WHAT WE KNOW:

  • Ultralight trike crashed at Hedlow Airstrip
  • Police confirm two men died
  • Owner called AMSA when aircraft didn't arrive at designated time
  • Emergency services called to the scene at 3.40pm

6.40pm: TWO men died in a light aircraft crash at Hedlow Airfield this afternoon. 

Queensland Police Service this afternoon confirmed the deaths and said investigations were ongoing. 

Initial inquiries suggest the aircraft took off around 1pm. 

When it failed to reach its destination, the owner notified authorities. 

A short time later, another plane spotted the wreckage about 1km from the runway. 

Police will stay at the scene overnight. 

5.20pm: THE owner of an ultralight aircraft called the national search and rescue authority moments before the plane was located, crashed, at a local airfield.

A spokesman for the Australian Maritime and Safety Authority said the owner contacted AMSA and reported the aircraft was overdue.

"Almost at the same time, someone at the airfield located the wreckage," he said.

AMSA have then handed the incident over to Queensland Police Service who are at the scene.

4.55pm: QUEENSLAND Police Service have said the light aircraft involved in a crash in CQ this afternoon is an ultralight trike.

QPS were unable to confirm any other new information about the crash.

However, it is believed two people have died in the crash this afternoon at Hedlow airstrip, between Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

Emergency services at the scene of a light aircraft crash at Hedlow Airfield
Emergency services at the scene of a light aircraft crash at Hedlow Airfield

4.40PM: TWO Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews and other emergency services are at the scene of a light aircraft crash near Rockhampton.

A QFES spokeswoman said QFES were called at 3.40pm this afternoon to a light aircraft crash off Old Byfield Rd at Mulara.

The site is just past the Cawarral turnoff, before Mount Jim Crow, off the Rockhampton-Yeppoon Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said there were no details about the number of people involved in the crash at this stage.

3.50pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports a hang glider has crashed in the region.

Reports indicated crews have been called to Hedlow Creek Airstrip off Old Byfield Rd, near Mount Jim Crow.

Details about the crash are unknown.

Reports indicate there are two firefighters at the scene and a helicopter is on its way to the airstrip.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  aircraft crash crash editors picks ultralight

