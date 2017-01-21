36°
Business

Two CQ mines likely to kick off in 2017

Emily Smith
| 20th Jan 2017 6:44 PM
Two key projects look likely to go ahead this year.
Two key projects look likely to go ahead this year. Emily Smith

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HUNDREDS of mining jobs look likely to be created this year as two key projects move toward construction.

Both the Baralaba Coal Company and QCoal are expected to commence mining operations that will offer up to 400 and 565 jobs respectively once they reach operational stage.

The Baralaba Coal Company is expected to start mining again in June, charting a path to recovery after a horror two years.

In November 2015 the company, formerly known as Cockatoo Coal Ltd, went into voluntary administration and the mine which is 210km west of Gladstone was placed on care and maintenance in February 2016.

More than 70 people lost their jobs.

However the company came out of voluntary administration in May 2016, Daniel Gall was appointed the new chief financial officer on December 1 and a new chief executive officer, Daniel Garland, will take the reigns on January 30.

Mining is likely to recommence in June 2017.

According to the Queensland Government, stage one of the Baralaba underground coal northern expansion project will create 200 jobs during construction and 400 jobs during operations.

"This project is one of the many green shoots that are continuing to appear in Queensland as our resources sector rebuilds, attracting economic investment to our regions and creating jobs for Queenslanders," a spokesperson for the minister for mines said.

"This reflects a global confidence returning, and a global push for development in the resources sector."

Closer to home, 350 construction jobs could be on offer once QCoal and JFE Steel receive approvals for the $1.76b joint venture Byerwen Coal project, about 20km west of Glenden.

Once operational, 545 jobs are expected.

While early stage construction has started, no time frame has been announced for its opening. It needs seven mining leases and three require the finalisation of Land Court proceedings before they can secure approval.

All three are believed to stem from compensation claims from an impacted landowner.

Once operational, the open cut mine is expected to produce 10 million tonnes of coal a year.

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  business mines

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

IF YOU want to give your tastebuds the flavour sensations of a lifetime, here is the ultimate foodie’s scavenger hunt through Brisbane.

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

10 reasons to head to South Bank this summer

Head to the only inner-city beach in Australia!

South Bank has a ridiculous amount of fun things to do.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

How to do Eat Street the right way

Know where to start and where to end to avoid a huge food coma before you get to experience all the goodies!

EVERY Friday and Saturday night, Hamilton comes alive.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

Boyne Smelter to close cells, cut production after power price spike

Boyne Smelter to close cells, cut production after power price...

IF nothing changes in Queensland's electricity market, 40 aluminium-producing cells at Boyne Smelter will be closed.

'Priority': $80m upgrade due for Gladstone's port

SPECIAL TREATMENT: Port upgrade is considered one of the states highest priority infrastructure projects.

Port upgrade high on State Government's to do list.

Two CQ mines likely to kick off in 2017

Two key projects look likely to go ahead this year.

Hundreds of jobs this year

New opportunities to gain career in the mining industry

Wesfarmers Curragh Mine Blackwater. Photo Meghan Kidd / CQ News

Wesfarmers Resources opens trainee and apprenticeship intakes

Local Partners

GALLERY: Goondoon Street beginning to look great

Stage one of the Goondoon Street upgrade is almost complete.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

The best of SUNfest on show

ACTION HERO: Transformers' Optimus Prime with Max Charalambous, 7.

SUNfest Showcase taking place on Friday night.

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

M Night Shyamalan has audiences on the edge of their seats as McAvoy bounces among 23 personalities

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Australian actor Daniel MacPherson in a scene from the American TV series APB.

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Lisa Marie Woodham will be giving readings in Gladstone until Saturday January 21.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Buderim man strips off for speed dating with a twist

RAW AMBITION: Buderim local Jackson pictured with his blind date Candice in a scene from SBS's new dating show Undressed.

People have done stranger things for love

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

Matthew McConaughey wrongly used as medical example

Doctor tried to steal credit for McConaughey's hair treatment

J.K. Rowling writes through severe back pain

An aching back couldn't stop J.K. Rowling catching inspiration

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR

3/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 3 1 1 AUCTION

PERFECT FOR THAT SAVVY INVESTOR OR 1ST HOME BUYER If you love location then this is the property for you being within a very short walking distance to Yaralla...

This Is The Ideal Home For A Young Builder Looking For The Opportunity Of A Lifetime...!

32-34 Auckland Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED

If you have been looking for a home with plenty of potential in the most sought after real estate precinct in Gladstone then this is the home you have been waiting...

Owner Is Relocating Overseas - Now Is The Time To Secure Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes!

19 Auckland Street, Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 OFFERS INVITED

Stop Looking! This is the home that you have been waiting for and it will not disappoint. If you are in the market for a home in a top position with magnificent...

Very Affordable Inner City Unit

Unit 4/49 Off Lane, Gladstone South 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $115,000

There has never been a better time to buy a bargain then now! This inner city unit is great value for money in the current market conditions and it has just had a...

FAMILY HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

1 Bragg Court, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

One thing buyers are constantly asking for is an affordable home with side access. Are you one of those buyers? Well I have the home for you! This beautiful brick...

Family Home With Shed And Pool- Just In Time For Christmas!

86 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $310,000

This lowset brick family home is situated on a 906m2 block in the family friendly suburb of Clinton. With the hotter months approaching and Christmas holidays...

Solid Home Close To Schoold &amp; Shops On A Massive 1049m2 Block

31 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 4 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

LJ Hooker Gladstone are very pleased to introduce 31 J Hickey Avenue to the property market and would encourage any astute buyer looking to buy a good solid...

The Time to Purchase Gladstone&#39;s Best Homes - Is Now!

4 Linville Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 3 2 Offer Above...

This is your last chance to secure the bargain of a lifetime - This home must sell as the owner is moving overseas and they are ready to do a deal for this 5 star...

PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA

59 WITNEY STREET, Telina 4680

House 3 1 2 $330,000

NEW TO THE MARKET...PERFECT STARTER IN TELINA...FIRST TO SEE WILL BUY!!! Prepare to be pleasantly surprised with what this lowest brick home has to offer. Located...

FULLY RENOVATED - MOVE RIGHT IN!

15 Marshall Avenue, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

This lovely, well renovated home is situated in the popular, family friendly suburb of Sun Valley. Perched on a spacious 607m2 block with side access and room for...

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

Gladstone market's confidence coming back for 2017

Core Logic property statistics reveal the region's median house price dropped 16.7% to $275,000 in the September quarter.

Region's median house price drops 16.7% to $275,000

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!