Turtle nesting higher than last year

NESTING SEASON: Turtles nesting at Agnes Water are higher than expected which experts say could be a result of the preceding drought year.

HAVING nested on our coast lines for thousands of years, then disrupted by pollution, turtles are slowing making a nesting comeback.

Gladstone Region Council councillor Desley O'Grady said during a council meeting earlier this week that it's turtle nesting season in Agnes Water and there are more turtles each year.

"There are more than what we hoped this year nesting on Agnes Water beach,” Cr O'Grady said.

Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (DEHP) spokesperson said the increase in turtles is a result of the preceding drought year.

"Fluctuations in the numbers of green turtles nesting is dependent on whether Queensland experienced a flood year or a drought year in the 18 months prior to the current nesting season,” they said.

"Most of the increase in nesting this season is occurring with green turtles, which is the species that fluctuates the most from year to year.”

The DEHP said there have been about 100 to 200 turtles nesting along the beaches from Baffle Creek to Bustard Head.

The department said it is normal to see fluctuating numbers because turtles do not nest every year.

"Witnessing marine turtles nesting is one of the great marvels of the Queensland coast,” they said.

While the turtles are popular on the beaches, the DEHP advises people to show care around nesting turtles, letting the works of nature happen.

TOP TIPS

Here's what DEHP advise you to do if spot a turtle during nesting season.