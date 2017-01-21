'Turnaround year': We need Stockland upgrade for property boost

The jewellery thief run out of this exit of Stocklands before being caught by three bystanders. Photo Campbell Gellie / The Observer

A "FLURRY" of property sales late last year had real estate agents signalling that Gladstone's real estate market had finally hit the bottom.

The sweet end to 2016 obviously capped off what was an extremely difficult 12 months for vendors who either wanted or needed to sell their properties.

Stockland Gladstone redevelopment would give the region the property boost and security it needs. Campbell Gellie

But in a good sign it appears the better market conditions have carried over into the new year, with LJ Hooker Gladstone's Steven James saying he had sold 18 properties since December 1 last year.

Real estate website ratemyagent.com.au ranked Mr James as Gladstone's number one agent in terms of his total sales price and since coming back from a week-long holiday over Christmas, he's made four sales in about two weeks.

Although he said there had been a "real mix" of buyers, he said stronger sales numbers had come off the back of a realisation among buyers that prices would more than likely not get any lower and the fact that interest rates had gone up.

"Buyers will look all over town but most want a home with three to four bedrooms, two bathrooms, room for a shed and a garage," Mr James said.

"Most people will be looking in the $250,000 to $300,000 range and we're seeing competition amp up with those who have recently missed out not wanting to miss out on their next choice.

"Units are also starting to peak and I've sold a half dozen over the last couple of months."

He said not many investors were interested in Gladstone just yet because rental prices were still so low but buyers looking to stick around for about five years may be able to make some money.

Mr James, who has worked as a real estate agent in Gladstone for 10 years, suspected property owners would "see some moderate growth towards the back end of the year".

"I can see that newer unit complexes like the G60...could be worth up to $300,000 soon and because they're undervalued at the moment there's room for some good capital growth," he said.

Mr James said most prospective buyers didn't care where they bought in Gladstone so long as it was close to schools and shops and not in Barney Point or Toolooa.

In another positive sign some better quality houses were spending less time on the market, which Mr James said "thins out the market" because vendors want to "hold on" for possibly days ahead.

"Prices are holding...but I think this will be a good year for Gladstone...this will be our turnaround year," he said.

But if Mr James could have one wish granted, he would love to see the Stockland development at Kin Kora fire up.

"You've got to build for the future and a good central shopping area is a huge thing for any town," he said.

"It would attract families to Gladstone and would create a lot of jobs."