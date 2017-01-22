'Trying to crush her': Woman's warning after dog vs snake ordeal

AN Agnes Water woman feared for her shih Tzu cross Maltese's life after a carpet python wrapped itself around the pup.

Leanne Cassell is sharing the terrifying experience to warn others to watch their beloved furry friends.

Eight-month-old Chia had a terrifying run in with a snake on Saturday night.

About 7.30pm Saturday night she ran outside to hear her dog Chia squealing.

The day before she and her husband Paul spotted a snake in their Agnes Water backyard, and said they would not let Chia outside at night.

But Chia's curiosity got the better of her, chasing after a toad in their garden.

By the time Mrs Cassell went outside to bring Chia back in, it was almost too late.

"She started squealing her head off," Mrs Cassell said.

"I just started screaming, I knew what happened.

"It was wrapped around her twice, there was no way she could move," she said.

"It was trying to crush her."

Luckily Mrs Cassell's husband Paul ran outside and managed to distract the snake with a stick.

"The snake loosened its grip and Chia was able to get out," she said.

After the incident they inspected their pooch and found she had six marks where the snake had bitten her.

The couple has lived at the Agnes Water home since they built it in 2000.

She said it was their first problem with a snake.

"I've heard of a chicken being taken and a possum being devoured by snakes (in Agnes Water)," she said.

"I just didn't think it could happen to us, especially right in front of me.

"I'm just lucky my husband was home ... I was so scared."

Mrs Cassell said Chia is now back to her energetic and friendly self.

But she said the incident was a wake up call to keep a lookout for their only pet.

"We have two little sausage dogs next door and the other neighbours have a dog too ... I just want people to know just because you don't live near the bushland and you're in a suburban area, this can still happen.

Mrs Cassell also wrote on the Agnes Water/1770 Community Group page to warn residents.