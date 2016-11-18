BREAKING: Gladstone company's boss charged with '$400k' pump theft

The pump was taken from the 9 Ganley St yard shared by Industrial Pumping Services and another business.

A MANAGING director charged with stealing a $400,000 piece of machinery from his own company has appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court.

Matthew Campey has pleaded not guilty and will contest allegations he stole a pump from Industrial Pumping Services Gladstone between August 27 and September 30, 2015.

The pump, which was taken from the 9 Ganley St yard shared by Industrial Pumping Services and another business, was later found in Mackay.

The value of the pump was discussed in court today, with lawyer Cameron Browne saying value was of high importance because it impacted on the seriousness of the charge and the severity of any punishment.

Five witnesses, including the owner of the pump, will be cross examined in the New Year, after which time the matter will be committed to trial in the District Court.