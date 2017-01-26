True Aussies come together at Barney Point

IT DOESN'T matter where you come from or how you got here, snags on a barbeque are the mainstay of most Australia Day celebrations.

While many take the opportunity to enjoy the day and champion what it means to be Australian, whatever that may be, for others it's also a time for reflection.

At Barney Point Australian flags rippled in the wind but importantly so did the red, black and yellow of the Aboriginal flag.

In a timely reminder that Australia Day means different things to different people, members of Gladstone's Aboriginal community were out in force at the beach enjoying tunes, dance, fishing and of course the traditional barbeque.

Gooreng Gooreng elder Juliri Ingra said she felt it was her "duty” to provide a place where people could come together as one on Australia Day.

"As a first Australian we need to show our support for each other on this day they call Australia Day,” Aunty Juliri said.

"This day represents the day our language was lost, our kind died and our culture broke down but we are here and we have survived.”

Elder Richard Johnson said there was no way he would tell anyone "you can't celebrate Australia Day”.

"And in the same way you can't not accept that some people recognise today as Invasion Day,” he said.

"If we were truly united we would be working together to build a treaty.

"I'm in the twilight of my life but I'd like to think we'll come to a place where that anger and resentment towards us ends.”

Perhaps in sign of things to come, Craig Holt and Marilyn Stewart, who were drapped in Australiana and loving the music and sounds of the didgeridoo, said they were having the best Australia Day they'd had thanks to the mob next door.