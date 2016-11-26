26°
Truck driver killed in fiery Bruce Hwy horror crash

Melanie Plane
Luke J Mortimer
and | 26th Nov 2016 10:05 AM Updated: 11:07 AM

UPDATE: 10.54am: 

THE FAMILY of a truck driver tragically killed overnight in a fiery Bruce Hwy horror crash on the Bruce Hwy has heard the news of his death moments ago.

Police informally identified the man, believed to be in his 60s, based on the truck.

Police believe the truck burst into flames after it collided with a concrete culvert on the Bruce Hwy at Marmor at about 3am.

But a Queensland Police Service spokesman said the formal identification process, which involves identifying the body, was made difficult because of the "nature of the driver's injuries".

It's understood the man's body was "charred".

Firefighters rushed to the scene just after 3am to extinguish the blaze.

"The firies got out there and put it out, and then they discovered his body inside," the QPS spokesman said.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads are now on the scene assisting police with directing traffic.

It's understood at least one lane of the Bruce Hwy is open to traffic, but police have asked drivers to be aware of the changing traffic conditions.

Recovery crews, which include a number of cranes, are still trying to recover the truck, according to the QPS spokesman.

Rockhampton Forensic crash unit is investigating.

EARLIER: 

POLICE are still trying to identify a man who was tragically killed in a truck crash overnight.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the Bruce Hwy at Marmor, near the intersection of Shields Rd, just after 3am.

HORROR CRASH: Police are attempting to identify the body.
HORROR CRASH: Police are attempting to identify the body. Tony Martin

The spokesman said the B-Double crashed into a culvert, caught on fire and was completely destroyed by the blaze.

He said tragically, the male driver of the truck was found deceased in the vehicle.

As at 8am, crash investigators remain at the scene and the Bruce Hwy has been reduced down to one lane.

DELAYS: Motorists travelling north from Gladstone are reminded to drive to conditions.
DELAYS: Motorists travelling north from Gladstone are reminded to drive to conditions.

Traffic control will be in place until a crane is brought in to remove the large vehicle from the road. The Bruce Hwy may be closed in both directions at this time.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions.

More to come

Topics:  gladstone crash

Truck driver killed in fiery Bruce Hwy horror crash

Truck driver killed in fiery Bruce Hwy horror crash

POLICE are attempting to identify the body of a man killed a fiery truck crash near Gladstone.

