Bechtel bid war with tradies to battle for 50 trucks

A LOOMING truck bid war will have tradies and contractors battling it out for more than 50 pre-loved Bechtel vehicles.

The extent to which Bechtel's Curtis Island construction site became a city unto itself is on show on Wednesday when tradies, contractors, businessmen, and the state's biggest mine operators bid for its gear.

Flaunting its magnificence, Bechtel has even wheeled out a full-blown fire engine, with another two in the arsenal for a late November auction.

The jaws of life, breathing apparatus, and the its interior are "virtually unused" with just 8000km on the clock, according to Hassalls chief auctioneer Steve Wall.

Mr Wall has been bombarded with calls from mining companies and major manufacturing sites bidding to snap up the fire engine, and a range of tilt-tray trucks, previously used to cart Bechtel's vehicles around the island.

But the auction is the usual tradies playground, with about 20 utes up for grabs, mostly Nissan Navara's and Ford Ranges.

About 24 Isuzu heavy vehicle has contractors going mad, with Mr Wall promising it's among the strongest range Hassalls has had on its shelves, of which many are tipper, water and fuel trucks.

Pallets of tools, a strong range of trailer compressors, and containers will also be up for grabs.

Mr Wall also pledged he wouldn't throw any last-minute reserves on the truckloads of stock heading to Gladstone for the city's final auction.

He said it too would also be truck bonanza, with a range of yet-to-be revealed utes and other light commercial vehicles going under the hammer.

The auction this Wednesday begins at 10am at 35-53 So merest Rd, Gracemere.