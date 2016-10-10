Gladstone trolley boy a victim of peer pressure

NATHANIEL Daylight was meant to repair a car for a female friend so it could be registered.

Instead, the learner-driver was caught behind the wheel of the unregistered car when he took it on a drive with five mates.

Daylight, 23, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to unlawful use of the vehicle on June 23, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, driving with a passenger (no seat belt) in an area for goods, and failing to comply with learner conditions.

CAUGHT OUT: What was suppose to be a nice deed turned into a long list of driving offences.

Police prosecutor Gavin Reece said the woman owner sent her car by trailer to Daylight's home to get work done for a roadworthy inspection.

He had no permission to drive it.

After completing minor repairs to its accelerator mechanism Daylight drove it on June 23 with five friends as passengers and returned home on June 24.

Mr Reece said Daylight told police he had not been supervised as he believed he was licensed after passing his test.

One of the juvenile passengers had ridden to various locations in the cargo area of the wagon with no seatbelt restraint.

Lawyer Stacey O'Gorman said Daylight worked as a trolley boy and said it had been a silly thing to do.

She said he had not wanted to but was under some peer pressure to drive and succumbed in a stupid decision.

His relevant health issues were put before magistrate Melanie Ho who noted Daylight had no previous offences.

Ms Ho found the matter to be foolish behaviour saying it was lucky the juvenile or others had not been injured.

Accepting Daylight's limited capacity to pay fines, Ms Ho placed him on $300 own recognisance with no conviction recorded.