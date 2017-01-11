32°
News

'Traumatic': Young lifeguard jets to crash scene after plane went down

Tegan Annett
| 11th Jan 2017 6:03 PM
Lifegard Guy Holling was one of the first on scene at Tusedays plane crash.
Lifegard Guy Holling was one of the first on scene at Tusedays plane crash. Mike Richards GLA100117PLANE

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A FATAL plane crash had all the ingredients for a chaotic scene, but an Agnes Water lifeguard says it was far from it.

Crediting the work of the level-headed and calm emergency rescue crew, Guy Holling said the victims received the best possible care.

Shortly after a plane crashed at a beach at Middle Island at 10.45am on Tuesday, the Agnes Water lifeguard sprung into action.

The crash killed a 29-year-old woman and left three others in hospital. The pilot, 64-year-old Agnes identity Les Woodall is in a critical condition at Bundaberg Hospital.

A 21-year-old passenger from Ireland, also in a critical condition, is receiving treatment at a Brisbane hospital, while a 13-year-old boy is stable at Rockhampton Hospital.

But Mr Holling said, considering the damage and the seriousness of the crash, it was "the best possible outcome”.

The 28-year-old responded on a jetski with rescue equipment and when he arrived paramedics and emergency chopper crews were already there.

"At no point did it seem on the scene there was any loss of confidence or disorganisation, everyone was on it,” Guy said.

"The way everyone conducted themselves ... I'm sure those people from the plane had the best possible outcome.”

Lifegard Guy Holling made the long trip to the plane crash on a jet ski.
Lifegard Guy Holling made the long trip to the plane crash on a jet ski. Mike Richards GLA100117PLANE

Guy was called to the accident shortly after it happened, with little information other than the remote location.

With no access via boat Guy was called to use the surf lifesaving jetski to access the crash site.

When he arrived a rescue helicopter had already landed and paramedics were treating the four passengers.

"I found them just south of the headland,” the new Agnes Water resident said.

"I just gave whatever assistance I could, which was mostly helping carry things around and loading patients in the helicopters.

"I've worked with (the rescue helicopter crews) once before and the things they're capable of doing while keeping their heads straight and organising a scene is incredible.”

Describing the incident as "traumatic” the young lifeguard said it was a whole-community approach to help give the passengers the best care possible.

He credited 1770 LARC owner Neil Mergard, who helped transport police, paramedics and fire and rescue crews to the beach.

"(Neil) also had a tour boat that he cancelled just so he could help out ... That's a selfless act.”

With seven years experience as a lifeguard, Guy said he was prepared for the worst after the crash call.

"I have a fair bit of experience on a jetski with rescue operations,” he said.

"Going through that river mouth in shallow waters is easier with the jetski because you don't need that clearance for a prop.”

The American moved to Agnes Water in September as a full-time employed lifeguard.

Gladstone Observer
'Engine failure' investigated as possible cause of plane crash

'Engine failure' investigated as possible cause of plane crash...

1770 Castaway, the tourism business which operated the plane involved in yesterday's fatal crash has shared a statement offering its deepest condolences.

Gladstone drink driver dobs himself in after calling police

Don't get caught for drink driving.

UNLIKE most people caught under the influence, he wasn't in the car.

Hot stripping tradies ready for 'fun sexy games' in Gladstone

Body Heat Australia stripper Ralph may be among the strippers who will be performing in Gladstone on February 16.

PHOTOS: Hot tradie strippers are coming to Gladstone

Parkrun launches in Tannum Sands

FREE EVENT: About 90 participants enjoyed the launch of Tannum Sands parkrun on Saturday which will happen weekly at 7am at Canoe Point.

It's the latest free event to hit Tannum Sands

Local Partners

Parkrun launches in Tannum Sands

Almost 100 participants braved the heat with runners, dogs and prams to complete the five km circuit.

New Year New Yard

Win $1000 Bunnings Voucher
Learn More

'Greatest gift': Young taipan victim enjoys time with parents

A GoFundMe has been set up for Agnes Water toddler, Eli, after being bitten by coast taipan. Photo Contributed

Eli recovering after snake bite in September

11 huge events coming to Gladstone in the next 6 months

Events coming up in Gladstone in 2017.

Your guide to exciting events coming to the Gladstone region

Summer SUNfest kicks off

SunFest Lazer shoot-out in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens January 11, 2016. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

Tickets for SUNfest are selling fast, so get in quickly.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

LUTHER actor promises romantic evening including 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

First look at Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a scene from Sky Arts' TV movie Urban Myths.

BRITISH TV film's trailer promises to deliver 'true-ish' stories.

MOVIE REVIEW: Animation in Ballerina is a cut above the rest

A scene from the movie Ballerina.

Middling kids’ animation is a sports movie in a tutu.

Clooney jokes about 'overrated' Streep in post-Trump speech

Actor George Clooney.

ACTOR hits back at Donald Trump's jibe at his former co-star.

MOVIE REVIEW: Natalie Portman's Jackie a powerful portrait

Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

A devastating portrayal of personal and national grief

Keith Urban's sneaky visit that barely anyone noticed

OUR STAR: Country music superstar Keith Urban stopped by his old high school in Caboolture in December.

KEITH URBAN paid a quiet visit to Caboolture in December.

5G in 2020 will deliver 600 movies in a minute

The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will get a world-first trial of 5G. Picture: Supplied

Commonwealth Games set for world first trial of 5G phone technology

DESIGNER FAMILY HOME SURE TO IMPRESS...PRICE REDUCED FOR AN IMMEDIATE SALE

8 Redgum Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $415,000

If you're considering upsizing to a quality family home then don't dismiss this lowset brick residence that's been meticulously maintained since 2011. The home...

CBD LOCATION........TRANQUIL.....HARBOUR VIEWS......

205 Goondoon Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

Situated in the heart of the CBD this magnificent Queenslander style executive home comes complete with harbour views right around to the Mt Larcom range, being...

Affordable Home, Central Location, Spacious Block and Huge Potential!

94 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $170,000

Do you want to enter the property market at an exceptional price? Look no further! Situated close to the CBD sits this entry level home on a spacious 798m2...

Get into your own pool this summer!

10 Saturn Crescent, Telina 4680

House 4 1 1 $269,000

This fantastic home in Telina has more to offer than meets the eye! The home features three bedrooms plus an office/fourth bedroom with a walk in storage cupboard.

Perfect to invest or as a first home buyer!

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $179,000

If you are searching for the perfect first home or investment property this is a must see! West Gladstone is currently one of the best performing suburbs in...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $370,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Fantastic Family Home In The Highly Sought After Billabong Estate..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $429,000

Are you tired of looking at all the poorly maintained properties hitting the market at the moment..? Well it is with great pleasure that LJ Hooker Gladstone would...

Stay Safe &amp; Cool In This Great Family Home

3 Cressbrook Street, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 NOW $419,000

This home offers the discerning buyer everything that is on most buyers "Wish List" - Pool, Shed, 4 bedrooms, air-conditioning, 2 living areas, low-set brick...

Gladstone&#39;s Most Sought After Real Estate - Auckland Hill...!

32-34 Auckland Street, Gladstone South 4680

House 3 2 1 $395,000

If you have been looking for a home with plenty of potential in the most sought after real estate precinct in Gladstone then this is the home you have been waiting...

Family Home With Shed And Pool- Just In Time For Christmas!

86 Gretel Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $310,000

This lowset brick family home is situated on a 906m2 block in the family friendly suburb of Clinton. With the hotter months approaching and Christmas holidays...

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Gladstone's dreamy $2.5M home for sale

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million, Inset: A peak inside, for a full gallery head to our website.

The four bedroom, three bathroom is offered fully furnished

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!