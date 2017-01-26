Council reveals 3 major issues for region as focus for 2017

COUNCIL will focus on three "major" issues for the region, according to its annual corporate plan.

THE annual corporate plan assessment conducted and released by the Gladstone Regional Council has revealed its plan to focus heavily on transport, parks and the natural environment leading up to 2021.

The plan sets out the council's priorities for the next five years, mayor Matt Burnett said it was to ensure the council's ongoing sustainability and to advance community well-being.

Cr Burnett also emphasises the importance of increased health services for the region.

"Our vision is for our region's people to live and age well because they are healthy, resilient, creative and inclusive, and in turn have community spirit and pride," Councillor Burnett said.



"Providing for a diverse community, including the development of a reconciliation plan and the provision of community facilities and services for all ages and abilities, is therefore a focus of the plan.



"Supporting community groups and volunteerism and lobbying governments for increase health services are other commitments."

Despite this, Cr Burnett said transport infrastructure was the council's "major focus".

"As is the responsible management of parks and the natural environment, and significant progress in implementing a renewable energy strategy," he said.

The plan states that by 2021 the Gladstone region will have the following:

Resilient community groups

A transport network that connects communities

Increased volunteerism

Inclusive multi-purpose sporting and recreational facilities

Inclusive creative arts and culture activities and venues

Reconciliation action plan

Improved community health services

Improved community preparedness for disasters

Finance and Corporate Governance Committee Chair Cr Rick Hansen said for the community to

live well it also had to be "prosperous".

"Our commitments include reducing red tape for businesses, attracting major events, providing

training opportunities and supporting the diversification of industries in our region," Cr Hansen said.



"We want our regional economy to be diverse and resilient and to support sustainable, responsible

growth."



Cr Hansen said, in order to achieve these visions, Council needed to follow transparent and fair processes.

"The community expects us to continually improve, manage risks and be fiscally responsible, but

we must also keep pace with technology and the changing needs of our community," he said.

To see the full plan, click here.