Tradies honours up for grabs

GLADSTONES tradies who think they can nail it should nose their twin cabs south and hit the Bruce Highway for the construction awards.

It's the 21st birthday of these prestigious Queensland awards and our city's skilled tradesmen who work in the construction industry are sought to snap up the remaining tickets and take part in the celebrations.

The Construction Skills Queensland (CSQ) Excellence Awards are on this Friday, November 18 in the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre at South Bank.

The awards shine a light on exceptional training efforts and the event is traditionally a sell-out.

And the 2016 awards promise to the most spectacular in its history with an evening of entertainment and a delicious, extravagant three course meal.

The night is a great way to network with a 'who's who' of construction industry members.

CSQ executive officer Brett Schimming said the building and construction industry is a key driver of the Queensland economy and CSQ works to provide the industry with information and skills it needs to ensure a strong future.

"The construction workforce currently represents more than 9% of the total Australian workforce and job numbers are expected to increase by 300,000 to 1.3 million employees by 2021," Mr Schimming said.

"With the industry representing some $182 billion of Australia's total GDP, getting the right people skilled is more important than ever."

Visit http://www.csq.org.au/excellence-awards to buy tickets for the gala awards evening at $175 each or $1600 for a table of 10, or phone 1800 798 488.