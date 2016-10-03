28°
PHOTOS: Tradies on ready for 'Hilux Heaven' auction

Luke J Mortimer
| 3rd Oct 2016 12:47 PM Updated: 1:39 PM
Hassalls general manager Steve Walls is promising bidders \"Hilux heaven\".
Hassalls general manager Steve Walls is promising bidders \"Hilux heaven\". Hassalls

PHONES are ringing off the hook at Hassall's headquarters as "waves" of potential buyers register their interest for their upcoming online auction.

>>Massive auction expected to have tradies in 'Hilux heaven'

Mr Wall, who dubbed the Gracemere auction "Hilux heaven", said more than 100 tradies, businessmen, farmers and contractors had registered their interest in the auction, some of which will log-on in New Zealand to bid.

Mr Wall said he has been left to take the barrage of phone calls today as it's a public holiday.

The skyrocketing figures come days after Mr Wall revealed Bechtel was shipping in a record number of 4WDs for the auction on Wednesday.

BECHTEL BID WARS | KNOW WHAT YOU'RE IN FOR

>>Tradies on 'buying frenzy' for Bechtel Curtis Island gear

>>PHOTOS: 'Low-key' auction to become bid war for Bechtel gear

>>Families in 'bid war' for Bechtel's Curtis Island gear

Mr Wall said "40-odd" pre-loved Toyota Hilux's from Bechtel's Curtis Island liquefied-natural gas plant construction would go under the hammer, with an extra 10 Ford Ranger and two ambulances, one of which is fully-equipped.

The auctioneers, charged with offloading $35 million of Bechtel's gear, have quickly gained a reputation for stocking near-new equipment and vehicles, throwing bidders the odd curve ball of stock not found anywhere else.  

Mr Wall promised bidders the Hilux's, along with other vehicles, are low-kilometres and late models of about 2013 and 2014.

Mr Wall also revealed today that the final Hassalls auction in Gladstone for pre-loved Bechtel gear would be held on November 9, a Wednesday.

He said it's unclear exactly what type of stock would be on offer at the auction, but so far it appears there will be a range of small plant equipment, including compressors and hand tools, plus a heap of office furniture.

The Wednesday auction is at its Gracemere auction yard at 35-53 Somerset Rd. 

